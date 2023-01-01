Ibadan Book Club greets ex-Oyo Librarian on 61st birthday

The Coordinator of Ibadan Book Club, Odunyemi Ayobami has on behalf of the club, sent a felicitation message to the Grand Matron of the Club and Ex-Oyo State Librarian, Adebola Akinlolu to commemorate her 61st

birthday.

While describing the new age as a landmark, the club urged the celebrant to sustain her humanitarian gestures.

The message partly reads, “As you celebrate your 61st birthday today,

we pray that God will increase you in good health, wisdom and knowledge

to enable you render more service to humanity. Life is never what you

expect it to be. It is your birthday and we can’t even imagine the

fate of Ibadan Book Club today if we hadn’t met you.”

“May this birthday bring you a lot of blessings and good health. We

wish you all the happiness and love in the world. Thank you for being a

part of our lives. Have a great birthday.”