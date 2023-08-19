Ibadan-based media outfit set to launch online radio

Fast-rising digital media company Moac Global Media, a news and entertainment service provider, based in Ibadan, is set to launch its online radio service.

According to its Proprietor and CEO, . Michael Olu Abi Coker, the media outfit seeks to satisfy its teeming audience with new contents at the dial of a button on their devices.

He said the media outfit has concluded preparations to kick-start Power365 FM for listeners in the country and the diaspora.

Coker said listeners can access the live audio feed for Power365FM, an expansion of MOACTV through a simple download of its app from any mobile phone.

He said the new online platform will live stream events, while interactive content, where listeners can call in, will be made available too.

The CEO added that listeners will also have an option of switching to MOACTV on the same app, after download, while an option to hear popular programs they may have missed due to the difference in time zone will be considered.

“Power365 FM will be the world’s largest online radio and a leading provider of interactive mobile applications for listeners. With its proprietary “HD” voice technology, MOAC Global lovers can connect to either our radio and television channels around the world”, he said.

Moac Global Media, an independent channel founded in 2021, today reaches an audience of over 200, 000 people throughout Africa and the world.

Dedicated to national news and current affairs programming, the station has received numerous awards for its fair reports and programming.