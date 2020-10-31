An Ibadan-based journalist, Marufh Bello, has floated an online newspaper, City Hill News.

Bello, who previously worked with the Nigerian Tribune, also served as Editor at Spectrum Books Limited.

The journalist, who has worked with and written for several newspapers, has also functioned as media assistant and consultant to individuals and groups.

Bello, who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer and Editor-in-Chief of the online newspaper, in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, said he was proud to announce to the public that City Hill Newspaper has come to join its peers to give the public accurate information locally and internationally.

He said: “City Hill News, a news media platform, comes alive!

“For the brains behind City Hill News, it has been a long time dream to have a news media platform that will practise strict ethical journalism with some creativity and promote intellectual writings. And at last City Hill News published by City Hill Reporters was birthed.

“City Hill News is poised to give reliable reportage and storytelling without coloration, bias or sentiments. We will serve the public truthfully as we see it.

“This platform is not to selfishly serve anybody or organization to the disadvantage of the general public and national interest which is what the media is to protect.

“This news media platform will serve the whole worldwide, particularly our local audience, with truthful stories covering news, politics, interviews, opinions, heritage and royalty, arts and reviews, innovations and discoveries, entertainment, sports, among others.

“As much as we pursue these goals, we will also engage in cut-edge thorough investigative journalism, development media practice and review of intellectual works.

“In doing all these, we will not fail to inform, educate and entertain our readers.

“We are also into event coverage and reportage, information and media management and media consultancy.

“This organisation is run by trained, seasoned, practising media professionals who have paid their dues and have had their experiences in the fields of journalism and creative writing.

“The team members of City Hill News have had close to two decades of experience in journalism and writing and have worked with major national and local newspapers in Nigeria. We also have budding journalists in our team.

“It is on this note that we are presenting formally to the public worldwide City Hill News, where our audience and readers can always be sure of getting reliable reportage and storytelling.

“We strongly believe in neutral, accurate and responsible reporting and writing and will strive hard to uphold this principle.

“Our audience and listeners can send us their stories and news tips, including opinions and others, for publication because we also encourage the practice of People’s Journalism (PJ) which is trending courtesy of social media.

“So, you can reach us through [email protected], our social media handles, send SMSs or call +234(0)8027346533.Please, click now on: https://cityhillnews.com.ng.”