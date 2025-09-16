Ibadan airport, circular road ready soon, says Oyo acting gov

The Oyo State Acting Governor, Abdulraheem Lawal, has disclosed that the Samuel Ladoke Akintola International Airport upgrade will be ready for takeoff and landing in the next two or three weeks.

Also, Lawal said that the ongoing Senator Rashidi Ladoja Circular road would be ready in the next two or three months.

The Acting Governor made this known on Monday during his inspection visits to the ongoing Senator Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road and the ongoing upgrade of the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport to an international airport.

Describing the two projects as legacy projects that underscore Governor Seyi Makinde’s commitment to building infrastructure that targets the economic expansion agenda of the administration, Lawal expressed satisfaction with the quality of the projects and the pace.

He maintained that, based on the assessment and the opinions of experts, the international airport should be ready for take-off and landing in the next two or three weeks, while the first segment of the Circular Road will be ready in the next two to three months.

The Acting Governor declared that the government would continue to engage the contractors so that they do not relax or rest on their oars, as the administration would continue to demonstrate commitment to the projects through adequate funding.

He said, “We have legacy projects that are ongoing, the international airport and the Ibadan Circular Road.

“First, we were at the international airport, and by inspection and assessment as well as opinions of experts, we have attained about 75-76 per cent, meaning that in the next two or three weeks, the international airport will be ready, at least, for landing and takeoff of aircraft, which is the major accomplishment of that particular project.

“The other things to be fixed on the international airport are the marking, which they describe as runway dressing, and then to fix the instrument landing system so that aircraft can take off and land at night.

“Then, they will do the window or wings of the runway, which will be fixed in no distant time. The main runway of the international airport has been done, and we are satisfied with the inspection that we have carried out at that particular facility.

“Now, this is the East Wing of the circular road, which spans about 32.5km. Again, I must say that it is a legacy project that people will come into Oyo State to see, and they will appreciate the efforts of the Oyo State Government in fixing infrastructure.

“I dare say that we are satisfied with what we have seen. The contractors are really doing the job in accordance with specifications, as well as speed and timing.

“We are hoping that the delivery of this project will come within the time frame.

“You have seen the hydraulic bridges, culverts, pure civil engineering works, and we are satisfied with the standard we met on the ground.

“We will continue to engage the contractors so that they will be on their toes. They must not rest on their oars.

“We are committed to the project by ensuring that funding, which is key, will not be lacking, so that we get the project completed.

“Actually, both projects I have described as legacy projects, and then, by the end of this year, we believe that the two projects will be delivered.

“In fact, the airport will be delivered in the next one month. And the Circular Road, in the next three months, will also be delivered.”

When asked whether the Ibadan Airport would be open for travellers attending the Olubadan coronation event, the Acting Governor said the contractors would not be preempted, as they would advise on the usability of the facility.

He noted, however, that regular tests were being carried out to ensure that the airport runway meets international standards.

“I was told quite frankly that tests were being carried out regularly. The airport runway, at least they have carried out three different tests, and they meet international standard.

“So, it is not for me to offer an opinion; it’s for the experts to offer an opinion as to whether that facility will be ready for coronation or not.

“But we are hoping that if it is possible to make use of the runway in the next one month, so be it.

“Don’t let us preempt the contractors. They will tell us and they will advise us as to the usability of that particular facility,” he added.

