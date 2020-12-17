The celebration of former Governor Abiola Ajimobi’s 71st posthumous birthday continued on Thursday with a novelty match between Akorede football team and Idi-Ayunre team, where the former triumphed with two goals.

The football match was graced by family members, friends and associates of the late two-term Governor, including his wife, Florence Ajimobi; Oyo lawmaker, Seyi Adisa; Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Oyo State chapter, Abass Aleshinloye; former aides to Ajimobi, and a host of soccer legends who witnessed the match at the Lead City Stadium, Ibadan.

Speaking about the match, the host and House of Representatives member representing Oluyole Federal Constituency, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, stated that the event was her way of celebrating the late Governor, who she said was a support system to her political career while he was alive.

Speaking at the event, Florence Ajimobi commended Akande-Sadipe for such initiative, which has encouraged the youths and entertained the adults in her constituency.

“Nothing is too much to celebrate His Excellency, former Governor Abiola Ajimobi, who during his lifetime gave his all to the development of Oyo State, his party and family. We miss him and his legacies,” she said.

The Member representing Afijio State Constituency in the Oyo State House of Assembly, Seyi Adisa, said his former boss was fondly called Archipelago because football was one of the things he wanted to be remembered for.

Adisa said: “Honestly, my former boss deserves a befitting match such as this, being a football buff himself.

“If my memory does not fail me, he remains the only former Governor in this country who played active football in his younger-years.

“Ajimobi played for his alma-mater, Lagelu Grammar school.

“Everybody is here to witness the artistic displays by soccer players, as part of activities to celebrate our legendary father and role-model, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.”

The event began at 8am with an explosive match between Akorede Local Government team and Idi-Ayunre team, after which Florence Ajimobi presented a trophy and cash gift to Akorede football team, winners of the match.

The Idi-Ayunre team also received a cash reward.

Akorede Football team won with two goals, scored by its attacker, Ibrahim Olatunbosun.