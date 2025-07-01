IABC Africa elects first Nigerian as chair

The Africa Region of the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) has announced the election of new executives to its Regional Executive Board for the 2025-2026 term.

The election was held during the Region’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday with members from across the continent participating virtually.

The AGM produced Dr. Yemi Adeyemi as Chair of the new Regional Executive Board.

Dr. Adeyemi, a distinguished communications scholar and practitioner, brings over two decades of experience spanning corporate communications, strategic public relations, stakeholder engagement, and academic research.

He had been an active and committed member of IABC, previously serving as Vice Chair for the Region and Director for West Africa, and contributing significantly to capacity-building and membership growth across Africa. He won the IABC Chairperson Award in 2024 for his contribution to IABC Stronger Together Task Team 2.0, which worked on improving membership value for the global body.

In his acceptance remarks, Dr. Adeyemi reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the voice of African communicators within the global IABC network.

He noted: “This is a defining moment for the Africa Region. We will focus on deepening member engagement, enhancing professional development, and creating opportunities for African communicators to lead and shine globally.”

Outgoing Chair, Camilla Osborne, expressed confidence in the new board and Dr. Adeyemi’s leadership: “Dr. Adeyemi’s passion for the profession and his strategic insight make him the ideal person to lead the Region into its next phase of growth and relevance.

The first Nigerian to serve as Chair of the IABC in Africa, Adeyemi holds a Ph.D. in Communication Studies from the University of Port Harcourt, Masters’ in Business Administration (MBA) from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, an MA in Communication Arts and a BA in English from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria. He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), the Institute of Change Management (ICM) and the Institute of Management Consultants (IMC).



Adeyemi also holds global certifications from renowned institutions; Strategic Communication Management Professional (SCMP) by the Global Communication Certification Council (GCCC), Project Management Professional (PMP) by the Project Management Institute (PMI), Certified Management Consultant (CMC) by the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMCI), and Certified

Public Relations Officer (CPRO) by the Institute of Leadership & Management (ILM) UK.

The new IABC Africa Regional Executive board includes renowned communication professionals from across the continent: Christine Breet as Vice Chair, Camilla Osborne as Past Chair/Director of Governance, Theresa Lee as Treasurer, Riana Siden as Director of Professional Development & Events, Chisim Ckukwu Ndunaga as Director of West Africa Interest Group, Carol Warui as Director of East Africa Interest Group, and Elsabe Coetzee as Director of Quills Awards.

IABC Africa remains dedicated to advancing the communications profession across the continent by connecting professionals, recognising excellence, and championing ethical and effective communication.

