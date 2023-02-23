I would have voted for Osinbajo than an Igbo man — Peter Okoye

Singer Peter Okoye has said that if the circumstances had been different, he would have voted for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo rather than an Igbo man.

Okoye, of the PSquare fame, stated this on his social media account while speaking on his choice for the presidency.

He has stated that he would rather support Osinbajo over an Igbo man like Orji Uzor Kalu, the Senate Chief Whip and All Progressives Congress candidate for Abia North Senatorial District in the 2023 polls.

He said this on Tuesday via his social media account after saying he was not backing the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, because he is Igbo.

Okoye wrote: “If you think I am supporting PETER OBI because he is Igbo, try replacing him with Yemi Osibanjo against Orji Uzo Kalu and see if myself and Igbos won’t massively vote for Yemi Osibanjo.”

This comes after the musician questioned Osinbajo’s position on the recent currency scarcity, which led to some APC governors suing the Federal Government headed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Okoye added: “In all of these, where does the vice president of the Federal Republic, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo stand?”

He continued to bemoan the difficulties that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s policy on the redesign of the Naira has caused for the populace, but noted that the strategy will not stop the APC from purchasing votes in the general election.

In his wordd: “Dear APC Governors, we the Nigerian people are not complaining about the policy.

“As a matter of fact we are so used to the hardship APC has brought upon us.

“We actually stand with Buhari and Emefiele on this one.

“We still have N50, N100 and N200 Note in circulations!

“Desperados.”