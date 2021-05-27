Indeed November 21, 2020 is a date that cannot be forgotten in a hurry by Tijani Waidi Adio. It was the day unknown hoodlums, allegedly led by one Chief Adeyemi Abidoye, invaded his family home in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, where he was attacked over a marital crisis involving his niece, Simiat Adeyanju Olusanya. He narrates his near-death escape in this interview.

Good morning sir, how are you feeling today?

I am doing better. I appreciate God for the gift of life that I alive till today. Thank you.

Do you still recollect your experience on November 21, 2020 in Ijebu Ode?

Of course, that is a day I will never forget in a hurry, and it will remain in my memory till the end of my life.

Can you tell us what happened to you on the said day?

Anyway, I live in Abeokuta, but I am from Ijebu-Ode. I do visit my family members there once in a while, particularly on weekends. On this particular day, I was at home and had just finished eating when I heard, by the door, someone asking “where is Adio, where is Adio?” Initially, I never suspected anything unpleasant until the voice was loud. I then moved to the door to see who was shouting my name. And before I could open to the door, about five men pushed from outside and came in me asking “are you Adio, the crazy man?”

Why do you think they were calling you crazy man?

Actually, I don’t really know until they thereafter began querying me that “where is Simiat, where is Simiat before we kill you?” I was confused at that moment. Unfortunately, my cousin was not at home at that particular moment. Anyway, before I could respond they began beating me, kicking me, and the most painful aspect was that one tall guy among them hit me on the head and blood started gushing out. I don’t really know the object, whether it was a cutlass or club that he used to hit me, but I knew I was confused and don’t know what was actually happening. I didn’t know what to do, but all I knew, and could recollect, was that I was shouting for help.

Do you know the chief who led the hoodlums and what was the connection between you and him?

Yes, that is a good question. He is Chief Adeyemi Abidoye, a notorious man who wants to have his way at all cost. He will always do anything he wanted by force, whether you like it or not. I knew him for sometimes before then because he had shown interest in marrying my niece, Simiat Adeyanju Olusanya. And he had discussed his intention with me before on his interest in Simiat.

But did you oppose his marriage proposal to Simiat?

Not really, because the choice and decision rest with Simiat not me. Though, I can give advice to my niece but the final decision is hers, not mine.

If that is so, then why was the attack carried on you?

Actually, Chief Adeyemi Abidoye explained his reason. He said he attacked me, by using his boys, because my family disgraced him.

What does he mean?

He said Simiat, and indeed our entire family, disgraced him because after he had planned, and was fully ready, to marry my niece she could not be found. According to him, he said he was really angry because he had printed invitation, bought necessary marriage materials and notified guests on his marriage to Simiat only to discover that she told her lies to travel. And that since she traveled, she has never returned to him for the marriage and eventually he had to cancel all the arrangements on ground for the ceremony. That to him was a great disappointment and disgrace which he has to punish me and Simiat.

Where did your niece travelled to at that particular point in time?

For security reasons and safety, of Simiat and this family in general, I don’t want to disclose her whereabouts. I plead with you to leave that question as I am not going to say more than that because I don’t want anything bad to happen to her or any of us.

Okay sir, but how did you finally escape death?

Fortunately, my cousin, Safadeen Adesanya, came in. He shouted for neighbours’ help and before they could come here the chief and the boys disappeared while I was in pain and blood was all over my body.

So, what happened after that?

My cousin and others rushed me to the hospital where I was treated and stayed for several weeks before I felt better and was discharged. But, due to the extent of injury sustained, particularly my bones (I think they said there was a crack somewhere), I still go to Ijebu-Ode hospital for treatment. But, I thank God that I am alive today to tell my story.

Did you report this matter to the police?

Yes, in fact, it was Safadeen who immediately reported the matter at the police station. And the police told us that they had commenced investigation immediately and appropriate actions shall be taken after the arrest of the attackers, particularly the chief.

Has the police arrested the chief?

Sincerely speaking, I don’t know, and I don’t want to talk about that. Chief Adeyemi Abidoye is a powerful man with series of connections here and there. So, I don’t really know the situation of things for now, and I am not that interested since I am alive and taking precautionary measures against recurrence.

Why are you not interested?

Please, let us leave it like that. Security issue is at stake now, and I am really concerned and I don’t want to put myself in more trouble. Two things are very crucial to me at this point. One, that I am alive today. And two, that Simiat is in hiding where she cannot be attacked or killed, because from what happened to me, those people can harm or kill her due the disappointment and level of anger in the chief and his hoodlums.

When is Simiat coming out from where she is, or her hiding place, and are you still going to support her marrying the chief to allow peace to reign?

Again, I don’t want to talk about Simiat’s whereabouts because safety is important and how do you know what will happen to her should the chief see or found out where she is staying right now? In this country, powerful people often get away with their evil deeds, and I don’t want myself to be attacked again or anything bad to happen to Simiat.

When you look back to the day you were attack, what goes on in your mind?

Very simple. I thank God that I was not killed. I thank my Creator that Safadeen came in at that moment to shout to neighbours for help. If not, who knows may be by now, I would have been dead and no one would know who killed me and why? But, I am happy that I am alive and Simiat is alive, and not in harms way where she is.

What do you mean by “where she is?” Is she hiding or just evading being seen?

Like I said before, I maintain that I don’t want to talk about her whereabouts because her safety is the most important thing to me and our entire family. We organised prayers after the attack and the entire family is still praying for Simiat and me, and everyone because this notorious chief is deadly.