The immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin (retd), has told lawmakers that he wore the Nigerian Army uniform for 48 years.

Olonisakin said he started out as a boy soldier, rising to a General.

The non-career Ambassadorial nominee, who appeared before the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, said the war against insurgency must involved everybody in the country.

According to him: “I wore uniform for 48 years from boy Soldier to General.”