The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he would not support ex-President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, if he decides to contest for the presidency in 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Wike, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, stated this when he spoke with the BBC Pidgin English Service at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

He said he cannot afford to leave the PDP, suffering from malaria, for the APC, which has Stage 4 cancer.

He said he would support Jonathan if he runs for the presidency in 2023 on the platform of the PDP.

Wike said: “Pick ticket from which of the parties: PDP or APC?

“If it’s PDP, I will support him (Jonathan).

“But if it is APC, he knows I will not support him.

“I won’t play anti-party, even if he is from the South South.

“I don’t play ethnicity.”

Asked of the possibility of joining the APC, Wike said: “Where will I go (APC)?

“I have malaria, I am then looking for cancer.

“I have malaria that is easy to treat, is it cancer that kills I will go to?

“APC has killed Nigerians.

“Every fight I fight will be in PDP. If they win me, they win me.

“If I win them, I win them.

“But not to leave PDP, which has malaria, to APC, which has cancer, and the stage of the cancer is the fourth stage, which doctors say kills.”

Wike said the APC has killed Nigeria with its governance style, especially with the insecurity in the country.

He said: “The Federal Government has no solution for the insecurity in Nigeria.

“Government has failed.

“Remember, during the time of President Jonathan, they (APC) said they would use six months to tackle Boko Haram.

“The party was not prepared.

“Not that Boko Haram has stopped.

“Another system of insecurity that is everywhere now is banditry.

“Kidnapping and cultism have spread in Nigeria.

“The government does not have solution for insecurity because they were not prepared.

“They (APC) carried out propaganda because they knew the man (President Jonathan) is from the minority (South South) and he did not have people to help him.”

Wike also condemned the kidnapping of school children for ransom, saying it had become political business.