I won’t stop Rivers Assembly from performing constitutional duties – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has stated that he will not prevent the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, from carrying out its constitutional duties.

Speaking at a civic reception in his honour at Abalama Town in the Kalabari Kingdom, organized by NEW Associates, Wike, the former governor of Rivers State, blamed the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, for instigating the political crisis in the state.

Addressing the large crowd that gathered to receive him, Wike said he attended the event despite threats from certain individuals, emphasizing that the occasion proved the opposition was merely making “radio noise.”

“I heard some people say I wouldn’t come here. Who are they, and how many are they? What you’ve done today shows the world that all the noise on the radio is not the reality. If you are from Kalabari and the Ijaw nation and you are receiving me today, God will continue to bless you. I will always stand by you and support you.”

Wike also denied reports that he described the Ijaw people as a minority in Rivers State, stating that his words were taken out of context.

“Some people have deliberately misinterpreted my interview. However they choose to twist it is their business. I simply said we all worked together, and without unity, it would have been difficult to produce the governor. Chief Alabraba did not allow me to rest during the decision-making process; he nearly fainted when we were choosing the candidate.

“Himself, OCJ Okocha, Sergeant Awuse, and Celestine Omehia were present when we met. On the day of the primary, the current governor initially refused to run, saying my Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu, should be the candidate instead. Celestine Omehia insisted that Kamalu should run because he believed the governor couldn’t effectively carry out the responsibilities of the office.”

Wike alleged that those surrounding the governor advised him to withhold the salaries and allowances of Assembly members for over a year. He stressed that he would not interfere with the Assembly’s constitutional functions.

“They told you to seize the salaries and allowances of Assembly members for over a year, leaving them without income to feed their families or pay school fees. You were jubilating, and people encouraged you, assuring you that nothing would happen.

“Now, something has happened. I am not going to stop the Assembly from performing its constitutional duties. The Assembly should be allowed to do its job. People who love peace do not threaten others.

“I told you that the House of Assembly members would not lose their seats. I told you that the local government shenanigans would not stand. I don’t need to be a governor to know that what is illegal is illegal. We fight it constitutionally, following due process. What did we do wrong?

“We simply said that the Assembly members, local government chairmen, and National Assembly members worked hard to make you governor—do not abandon them. But they claimed I was asking for money. Has the money come? Those you are sharing money with, how far?

“Yesterday, I was a bad man, a crook, and a criminal. But it was that same ‘bad man’ who made you governor against all odds. If I hated the Ijaw people, I wouldn’t have done that, and nothing would have happened. I believe in the principle of ‘live and let live.”

Wike also criticized those surrounding the governor, labeling them “natural ingrates” and warning that money is not everything.

“Anyone who is not an ingrate would not associate with what is happening. I told the governor to enjoy what God had given him in peace and not to engage in unnecessary conflicts. But his advisers told him, ‘You are the governor, you have money.’ I agree, but money is not everything. These people have nothing to offer. Now, look at where we are. How far?”

Meanwhile, the chairman of the occasion, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, praised Wike for his political acumen and unwavering support for the Ijaw people.

“Wike has worked to resolve the political crisis in Rivers State by following the dispute up to the Supreme Court. We pray that peace will return to the state through this process.

“We will continue to support you at all times and uphold collaboration as a powerful force for advancing the interests of all parts of the state. Your contributions to Kalabari land will remain indelible for generations to come.”

