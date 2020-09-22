The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said he has no plans to return to the All Progressives Congress despite the several pleas by chieftains of the party after he secured his reelection.

Obaseki, who spoke on Arise TV, was answering questions on his political future after the Peoples Democratic Party offered him the platform to realise his second term ambition.

The Chairman of the party’s National Reconciliation and Extraordinary Convention, Mai Mala Buni, and a chieftain of the party in Rivers State, Chukwuemeka Eze, are some of those who have pleaded with Obaseki to return to the party after he defeated their candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, in Saturday’s election.

Obaseki told Arise TV on Tuesday morning: “It’s not right to jettison them (PDP).

“I have no plan to return to APC.”