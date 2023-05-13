The Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has said that he will not join issues with any of his predecessors.

He said this following a statement credited to the immediate past Governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, on Saturday, Ikpeazu said: “The attention of the Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has been drawn to a statement credited to Senator T.A.Orji, the immediate past Governor of Abia State.

“Governor Ikpeazu wishes to state that he is proudly carrying the cross of the governance of Abia State and will continue to carry it till his last day in office.

“Secondly, and as a personal policy, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu will not join issues with any of his predecessors in office. For the almost 8 years he has held office as Governor, he has not engaged any of his predecessors in any kind of untoward exchange, even when it seemed politically expedient to do so. This policy is largely responsible for the sociopolitical stability we have enjoyed in Abia State since 2015. The Governor intends to sustain this personal policy going forward.

“Finally, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is of the firm view that as in all matters, history and posterity will, over time, put all things in proper perspective.”

