The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said he will not have mercy on his predecessor and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, if he continues to trouble him.

Obaseki, who was reacting to allegations that he plans to chase Oshiomhole out of Edo State, spoke on a live programme on Arise TV on Tuesday.

He said: “I don’t have any plans to.

“If he continues to behave the way he’s always done, if he continues to be disruptive, if he continues to fund his lions and tigers in Edo State and tries to create problems for us here, then we will not have any mercy.”

Obaseki and Oshiomhole had been at loggerheads over the control of the political machinery in the state, especially the APC.

Oshiomhole prevented Obaseki from getting the ticket of the APC for the governorship election, forcing him to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party.

He defeated the candidate of the APC, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who had the backing of Oshiomhole.