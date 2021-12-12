I won’t go back to PDP, vows Gov Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has restated his position on the rumour making round the media that he is was begging to return to the PDP, noting that “nothing can take him back to Egypt, called PDP.”

Umahi made the remark during 2021 Special Thanksgiving Service of Government House Chapel in Abakaliki on Sunday.

The Governor, who described PDP as “Egypt”, repeated that he won’t return to the party.

“With all these enormous achievements I have made under the All Progressive Congress (APC); what will make me to go back to Egypt, called PDP?

“For that, I pray that God will never forgive the person who initiated the fake news that I have plans to go back to PDP,” he stated.

On the thanksgiving Service, the Governor said that it was good to give thanks to God as state and country at large.

“It’s good to be grateful to God for His blessings to us as state and the country at large. As state, we have come first in several ways and we give Him the praises.

“Learn how to give good gift to God and it’s by thanksgiving that we can be blessed,” Umahi said.

Pastor Eunice Oyeyemi of Christ Embassy church, Government House Chapel, Abakaliki, stated that Ebonyi state was able to achieve all the existing developments because of God’s love and mercies.

Oyeyemi described Gov. Umahi as a “visionary and transformation leader.”

“Today, Sunday is a special day for thanksgiving for the government and everyone in the state.

“We are thanking God for peace, safety and calmness, we have enjoyed in spite of challenges.

“People should always be grateful and thankful to God and be Prayerful for the leaders,” Oyeyemi said.