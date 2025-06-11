I won’t be distracted by political naysayers, Tinubu declares

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his steadfast commitment to continue to serve Nigeria no matter how much the people he described as ‘naysayers’ pursue their politics.

This is as the President also said it is only through investment in critical infrastructure such as roads, rail, power, healthcare, education coordinated and integrated development that the country’s full potential could be unlocked.

Tinubu spoke on Wednesday when he commissioned the Arterial Road N16 (Shehu Shagari Way) from Ring Road One (Nnamdi Azikiwe Way) to Arterial Road N20 (Wole Soyinka Road) and some other roads in Katampe District of the Federal Capital Territory, FTC, Abuja.

He said since assumed office in May 2023, his administration has been guided by a philosophy anchored on reform and regeneration, regretting that despite the central role in Abuja master plan, the corridor was underdeveloped for years.

The President, who contended that infrastructure is a necessity and not a luxury, said it is the bedrock of national competitiveness, growth, social integration and economic opportunity.

“Like any government, we want development, but how well we organize and execute them depends on us because you are there.

“We are there because of the trust you have in us. Thank you very much for the cooperation.

“We thank the Minister of FCT too for relocating your community with peace and good compensation.

“I am honoured to be here with you today to commission yet another critical infrastructure, the Arterial Road Number N16 Shehu Shagari Way, from Ring Road Nnamdi Azikiwe to Arterial Road Number N20 Wole Soyinka Way, including an interchange and other roads in Katampe District of the Federal Capital Territory.

“This project represents more than a stretch of asphalt, it affirms our commitment to urban transformation under our Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Since assuming office in May 2023, this administration has been guided by a philosophy anchored on reform and regeneration.

“Today we’ve seen tangible proof of that philosophy in action. The corridor was underdeveloped for years, despite the central role in Abuja master plan.

“Today, that narrative has changed, what was once missing as a link is now a modern, functional and durable infrastructure.

“The artery fully realized through the leadership of the FCT administration under the Honorable Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike.

“This road will ease traffic congestion around Central Abuja and improve connectivity to developing districts such as Katampe and Jahi.

“It will stimulate housing and business growth, while serving as a foundation for future city integration.

“Infrastructure is not a luxury, it is a necessity. It is the bedrock of national competitiveness, growth, social integration and economic opportunity.

“We recognize that our nation’s development is linked to the quality of infrastructure, connecting people, cities and industry. There is no way industrialization will flourish without good roads.

“We are investing in roads, rail, power, healthcare, education and digital infrastructure.

“It is only through this coordinated and integrated development that we can unlock Nigeria’s full potential. I promise you, we will,” Tinubu said.

He further commended the communities where the roads passed through, saying: “The road belongs to the community and citizens of Abuja and us as the federal government. I urge you to protect it and use it wisely.

“The government has played its part, we did not ignore it, we did not worry about protest, and as I commission this road, N16, to the glory of God Almighty, I reaffirm our commitment that we will continue to build, we will continue to serve the people, no matter how much the naysayers pursue their politics.”

