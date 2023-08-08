I wished rich men would give me money while selling Akara as a young boy — Don Jazzy 

Joy Bakare

Music executive, Don Jazzy, has revealed his motive while selling bean ball, locally called Akara, while growing in Ajegunle, Lagos State.

The prominent singer said this when he featured on the latest episode of “Crea-ri-vi-ri” on the Zero Conditions Podcast.

Don Jazzy recalled having high hopes that big men would notice him in service and offer him money.

He said: “I remember it like it was yesterday.

“I remember sitting down with my mum frying akara there, sitting on the bench there in Ajegunle, and any big man that passes by with their Peugeot 504 or Mercedes 230 or whatever and they come to buy akara.

“I also remember the thought in my head: ‘I wish this man would just look at me and go: ‘Young boy just take this. I know that you need it,’ or something like that.”

Don Jazzy explained that his lowly beginnings prompted him to lend a helping hand to individuals at every point in time.

He said he identifies with everyone who is in need and is moved to offer assistance.

He added: “I have a problem with people meeting me and not getting impacted.”