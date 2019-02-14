Oluwayemisi Busari, the running mate to Jimi Agbaje, Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, says she will take a walk if Agbaje reneges on their agreement to work together.

I will walk if Agbaje reneges on agreed plans for better Lagos – Running mate

Busari said this at a Women in Politics Town Hall Meeting with the 2019 female political candidates organised by the Women in Management, Business and Public Service in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the town hall meeting had the theme: “Run, Vote, Get Involved.”

Busari said the PDP manifesto was hinged on liveability, the economy, job creation, quality education and equal opportunities to secure the future of Lagos residents.

She said: “‘When I talk about liveability, I mean, what is the quality of life being lived by the average resident?

“There is so much stress.

“Statistics have shown that the life expectancy of a Lagosian is 49 years.

”JK and I are passionate about making Lagos better.

“We have agreed to work together to deliver on these promises.

“And if at any point he reneges on our agreement, I will walk. I will leave office.”

NAN reports that the event featured four other candidates – Omolara Adesanya of Providence People’s Congress; Hadjiya Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya, Alliance for New Nigeria vice presidential candidate; Arinola Oloko, Social Democratic Party, Lagos State House of Assembly candidate; and Tolu Akande-Sadipe, All Progressives Congress House of Representatives candidate in Oyo State.

Adesanya of PPC promised to revamp health facilities in Lagos State.

“I am more passionate about quality healthcare. Mobile clinics will be provided to ensure that residents are healthy and productive to drive the economy of the state,” Adesanya said.

Oloko of the SDP said she would sponsor bills to ensure huge investments on education to prepare the younger generation for the future.

Oloko also said she would prioritise women mentorship and empowerment.

Abdullahi-Iya of ANN said she would ensure compulsory protection, education and empowerment of women and girls.

“I will promote intervention programmes on gender based violence and child sexual abuse to ensure that these issues are completely eradicated from our communities,” Abdullahi-Iya said.

Akande-Sadipe promised to drive education, empowerment and mobilisation of women at the grassroots.

The moderator of the event, Yemi Adamolekun, Executive Director of Enough is Enough Nigeria, said there was an increase in the number of women involved in the 2019 elections, with about 3,090 females vying for various offices.

In her address, Hansatu Adegbite, Executive Director, WIMBIZ, said the event was organised to help female politicians sell their programmes.

”Women are, arguably, the most under-tapped resource for accelerating economic growth through political participation,” Adegbite said.