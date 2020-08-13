Arsenal forward Mesut Oezil on Thursday said he would see out his contract with the Premier League club which runs through the summer of 2021.

Oezil, the Germany World Cup winner, who did not play for the club when the season resumed in June after the Coronavirus lockdown, said he would fight his way back into the team.

“My position is clear. I’m here through to the last day of our agreement and I’ll give everything I have for the club,” he said.

The 31-year-old said he was convinced he still had a role to play for Arsenal.

“Things have been difficult, but I love Arsenal. I’ll decide when I go, not other people.

“Situations like these will never break me, they only make me stronger. I showed in the past that I can come back into the team and I will show it again,” he said.

Oezil, who joined Arsenal in 2013, retired from the German national team after the 2018 World Cup amid controversy over a pre-tournament picture taken with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

