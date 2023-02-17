I will respect rule of law, if elected, says Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has promised that his administration will respect the rule of law, if he is voted into power.

He gave the assurance during a town hall meeting organised by the Imo State chapter of the party on Thursday in Owerri.

The former two-term Anambra State Governor commended the organisers of the meeting for their painstaking efforts at mobilising Nigerians to key into the programmes of the party.

Obi further reaffirmed his commitment to a new Nigeria that would work for and accommodate everyone, irrespective of tribe, religion or other inclinations.

He assured Nigerians that electing him as president would help to unite the country and bring an end to poverty, sufferings and insecurity.

He also said that his emergence would open the way for the country’s economic emancipation by moving the country from consumption to production.

He said: “My government will work closely with state governments to build uncommon synergy, with the aim of an all-inclusive governance for the overall good of all the citizens.

“Nigeria is blessed, we have all it takes to be a great country.

“All we need is the right leadership that will harness our potential as a country, such as the oil and gas in Imo, for our collective benefit.

“I will ensure respect for rule of law, secure and unite Nigeria and move the country from consumption to production.

“Vote for Labour Party, vote for human beings: papa, mama, pikin.”

Obi further said that his government would support a legislation to guarantee a certain percentage of women and youths in governance, as a way of pursuing affirmative action in line with global best practices.

This, he said, he would achieve by strengthening the not-too-young-to-run and other relevant extant laws.