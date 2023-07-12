I will mourn Sound Sultan till I join him – 2Baba

828 828

Tuface Idibia has paid tribute to his late friend and colleague Sound Sultan.

Sultan died in July, 2021 after battling Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma (Throat cancer).

Two years after his demise, 2Baba promised to continue mourning his friend till forever.

Idibia shared old photos of himself and the deceased, vowing to mourn his death till he joins the late singer.

He said, “Mourn U till Eye join u.”

The wife of the late singer also shared a video of him choosing to celebrate his legacy instead of mourning him.

Before his death, he underwent chemotherapy in the United States.

Other Nigerian celebrities have celebrated the death anniversary of Sound Sultan.

Many Nigerian music lovers reacted to the post praying for the repose of the soul of the talented singer.