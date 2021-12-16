I will leave Ekiti better than I met it, says Fayemi at 2021 Carols service

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has assured the citizens of the State that he would hand Ekiti over to the incoming administration in a manner better than what was handed over to him in 2018.

Dr Fayemi, who stated this in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday during the 2021 Christmas Carols and Lessons, affirmed that the “Ekiti Project” would never be completed but that he would at least complete his own aspect of it before leaving office in October, 2022.

The Governor who noted that the 2021 Carol service was his last as Chief Executive of the State, said his prayer to God was for a leader that would love Ekiti people with passion as well as serve them with every fibre in his vein to the greater glory of God Almighty.

He noted that his administration was never unmindful of the various challenges the state faced in the course of developing it, but said he was able to weather the storm and take the state to a safe abode through the grace of God and support of the people.

Dr Fayemi thanked God for all he had been able to accomplish as well as the relative peace and security being experienced in the state despite the high level insecurity in several parts of the country.

While also expressing his appreciation to the committee that organized 2021 end of year programme, headed by the First Lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, Dr Fayemi said, “We have a lot to thank our people for, we have a lot to thank God Almighty for because we have a state in which we have managed to make a difference in the lives of our people. We have managed to fulfil the pledges and promises we made to our people and we’ve been able to do it in relative good health.

“We clearly have a lot to thank God for, for using us, as instruments to serve our people this time around and we know that the job is still not done and the job would never be completely done. It is an unfinished business, but we will at least finish our own aspect of the work and finish it well by God’s grace and hand Ekiti over in a manner that is better than what was handed over to us when we took over reign of power in the state. It cannot be traced to our minds, it can’t be traced to our brilliance or competence, it can only be traced to God’s favour and grace because he is the one who has made it possible for us.

“I must thank all my colleagues in the Cabinet of Ekiti state, all the civil servants that have worked tirelessly in helping to accomplish all of what we’ve been able to do in this period. And we pray that for the remaining period that we have to serve our people, we would do so in peace and in security”.

“And we pray that God will produce a leader that would love Ekiti people with all his heart and who would serve Ekiti people with every fibre in his vein to the greater glory of God almighty.”

The high point of the carol service was the special rendition by the Governor, accompanied by his wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, his deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, other members of his cabinet and body of Permanent Secretaries.

Lessons were read by the Governor, his deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, wife of Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly. Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Oyewole Adeyeye, Head of Service, Peju Babafemi, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Biodun Omoleye and Chairman, Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Gabriel Adejuwon.

In his reflections, titled: “Christmas, God’s Word Made Flesh”, the Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Rev. Felix Ajakaye, stressed the need to encourage Christians to pray for their leaders, describing Christmas as an exciting time with God revealing the secret kept for ages.

Bishop Ajakaye urged the youths to use their God-given talents and potentials judiciously and positively to enable them enjoy worthwhile future.

He used also urged politicians and their supporters to guide their utterances and actions as the state inch towards the governorship election in 2022.

The Bishop said, “We must not allow our beloved Ekiti state to be turned to a war front or battle ground because of the struggle for just one seat, the Governor of Ekiti state”.