I will complete 79km Bida-Minna road in three months – PDP governorship candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for 2023, Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi, has vowed to complete the construction of the in the first quarter of his administration when voted into office in 2023.

While on a tour to appreciate PDP delegates and members for their support during the just concluded gubernatorial primaries in Bida, Kantigi said, “my priorities among others is to complete Bida-Minna road in the first quarter of the next administration.”

It would be recalled that the 79-kilometre Minna-Bida road contract awarded in February 2020 by the Niger State government had suffered major setback as only five per cent of work has been carried out after the groundbreaking event about two years ago.

According to him “most of the traffic moving cargos from South-West and up North pass through Niger state which has left the roads within Minna, the state capital and other linked roads in bad condition.

“If we can fix these roads, it will help ease movement within the state, reduce travel time and risk of accidents”.

Kantigi also promised to tackle insecurity, provide subsidy for agricultural inputs and create employment for the teeming youths across the state.

He added that, “many farmers in Niger State have fled their farms and are scared to return until security is beefed up around them. I will do everything I can to ensure the issue of insecurity is tackled and farmers return to their farms.”