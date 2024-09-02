I will bless you richly, by Gabriel Agbo

I will bless you richly! This was what God declared to Abraham at mount Moriah. Just look at that. It was not enough for God to tell Abraham that he would bless him, but he added ‘richly’ to qualify it. Richly here means stupendously, deeply, greatly, abundantly. When God blesses a man through covenants, it is always deep, durable, monumental and sweet. God had to qualify the blessings, because what was coming would be immensely, inexplicably and unquantifiable. Sacrifices, covenants can expose you to the level of deep divine abundance.

And this is what is coming to you as you believe and practice what you are reading here – in Jesus’ name!

True blessings come only from God who made and keeps all things. He is also the one to command or lead you to where these riches are. I always love to hear him say that he would lead us to the ‘hidden manna under the sand and the abundant wealth in the sea’. This is always true. Let your way please God, move him to make this kind of promise to you and you will see what will become of your life. I was once discussing with a very wealthy Christian business man, and he confided in me that he could no more understand how his business was multiplying. Wow! It has grown beyond his control – rapidly and abundantly! Truly, this guy, though from a very lowly background and still young, is immensely and stupendously rich, and he is well-known all over the country and beyond. He loves God, his work and his people so much.

There are covenant blessings that come from sacrifices. They are always deep, abundant, enduring and kingdom minded. From the account of Abraham’s life, we can attest to this divine promise performance. Look at Genesis Chapter twenty-four and verse one, “Abraham was now a very old man, and the LORD had blessed him in every way.”

Another translation said: “In all things.” I love that. When God blesses you, it comes in all things! Every way! All-round! And interestingly, this particular blessing went generational. (We tried to discuss this more in my books/audiobooks God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob and Breaking Generational Curses: Claiming Your Freedom. Like most covenant blessings, as I have said, this also went generational. Abraham, his descendants; Isaac, Jacob and the subsequent generations can attest to that.

Look at the present Israel. What are they lacking? They are also richly blessed in all things, in every way! Talk of inventions, technology, fertile land, medicine, economy and military power. I learnt that just the wealth in the Dead Sea cannot be exhausted by that nation for a very long time. Even the Jews in Diaspora, especially in America, Europe and Russia are some of the wealthiest. True! And just blessing and loving them makes you blessed. Yes, God said that those that bless them shall be blessed!

As you read this, the God of Abraham will begin to bless you richly in the mighty name of Jesus! Stop looking for blessings in the wrong places and through the wrong, ungodly means. True riches, real riches can only come from the true God – the God of Israel. When he blesses you, you’re blessed. When He blesses you, no man, no devil can curse you.

Just see how Deuteronomy 28:1 puts it: “If you fully obey the LORD your God by keeping all the commands I am giving you today, the LORD your God will exalt you above all the nations of the world. You will experience all these blessings if you obey the LORD your God: you will be blessed in your towns and in the country. You will be blessed with many children and productive fields. You will be blessed with fertile heard and flocks. You will be blessed with baskets overflowing with fruits, and with kneading bowls filled with bread. You will be blessed wherever you go, both in coming and going.”

Amen! We will continue. God bless!

