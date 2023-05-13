I will be Nigeria’s president one day — Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 polls, Peter Obi, has said that he would eventually emerge Nigeria’s president even if not through the last election.

The former Anambra State Governor, however, said he would not get to the Presidency through the wrong route.

Obi said this was one of the reasons he had always advanced when people ask him if he had ever met with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, adding that it was the same principled stand he took when he was removed from office as Governor and people asked him to bribe his way through.

Obi, who is in court challenging the outcome of the 2023 polls, spoke at the unveiling of a book: “Peter Obi: Many voices, one perspective.”

He said: “I’ll always insist on what is right.

“When I was impeached as governor, people asked me to do this and that, I said no.

“I won’t give money to do the wrong thing.

“Again, I had never met with Mammood Yakubu since he became the head of INEC.

“Although I was together with him as the chairman in a committee, but I don’t need to meet him because he has only one vote, which he can cast to anyone.

“f he wants to do what is wrong, no problem.

“One day, this thing we are doing in this country will consume all of us.

“I’m in this journey.

“Anyone that thinks I’m on transit is joking.

“I must be the president of this country.

“If it’s not today, it will be tomorrow.

“I’m not in a hurry.

“I’m not desperate.

“We must fix this country.

“I have only one passport.

“If anyone thinks that Peter Obi will run away, he is wasting his time.

“I’m in court now.

“Whatever decision of the court, I’ll respect it.

“I’m not going to riot, after which we’ll continue.

“But I know we’re committed to the destiny of this nation.

“When it’s God’s time, it’ll happen.”