Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has assured pensioners in the state of his administration’s commitment toward alleviating their suffering.

Makinde gave the assurance on Wednesday during the celebration of the 2019 Pensioners’ Day by the Nigeria Union of Pensioners in the state at the Pensioners’ House, Agbarigo, Ibadan.

The governor, who was represented by Idowu Ogedengbe, the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Administration, said he “feels the pains of workers , especially the pensioners in the state”.

Makinde said that the pensioners, who laboured in building the state, should not be made to suffer.

“We will not leave you behind in all our policies; we will take you into consideration and ensure that your post service years are not traumatic.

“You will not regret in serving the state,”Makinde said.

The Oyo State NUP Secretary, Olusegun Abatan, commended Makinde for putting smiles on the faces of pensioners in the state through prompt payment of their pensions.

Abatan said that the governor had paid almost N3billion gratuities within six months of his administration, adding that the previous Abiola Ajimobi administration could not do this in eight years.

In his lecture, Waheed Olojede, a former Oyo State NLC chairman, called on employers of labour in both private and public sectors to treat retirees humanely.

