I wept when I was informed of Pastor Odukoya’s death — Sam Adeyemi

The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, said he wept the day he was told of the passing on of the Founder of Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, Lagos State, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

Adeyemi said this on Friday at the Fountain of Life Church as the three-day burial events for Pastor Odukoya began.

He said it was after he finished crying that he had the courage to break the news to his wife, Pastor Nike Adeyemi, who was in another part of the house.

Adeyemi, who narrated several unforgettable encounters he and Nike had with Odukoya, said in his exhortation at the Service of Songs that he was certain the Man of God was in a better place.

The Service of Songs, which began at 5pm and was scheduled to last till 7pm, did not end until past 9pm as torrents of tributes poured in.

From his schoolmates to old church members at his church in Kaduna to his fellow pastors and children, the tributes moved many to tears.

The three-day event continues with the funeral service on Saturday (today) and a thanksgiving service on Sunday.

Among those at the Service of Songs, which was streamed live on several social media platforms and watched by millions, were Bishop Mike Okonkwo of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission and Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rocks.

Pastor Nike Adeyemi also attended the Service of Songs.

Pastor Odukoya passed away on August 7, 2023 in the United States of America at the age of 67.

He was survived by five children and six grand-children.