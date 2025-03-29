I wasn’t kidnapped, I’m safe in Abuja, ex-Rivers HoS counters wife’s claim

Former Rivers State Head of Service, George Nwaeke, has denied claims by his wife, Florence, that he was kidnapped, stating that he is safe in Abuja and voluntarily reported to security agencies.

In a video released early Saturday, Nwaeke dismissed his wife’s claim as false, suggesting she had been misled.

“I am in TRANSCORP Abuja. I arrived this morning from Port Harcourt to meet security agencies and report myself, as well as the troubling events happening in Rivers State. I resigned as Head of Service on Monday because of these developments,” he stated.

“I just saw a video of my wife trending. She was told I had been kidnapped and given a script to read. I want to make it clear—I am not kidnapped. I am in Abuja, working.

“When I was Head of Service, my wife was not involved in my official duties. That script she read is null and void. I am safe and sound. I will report myself to the appropriate security agencies because Abuja houses their headquarters, and I feel safer making my report here.”

His denial comes after his wife, Florence Nwaeke, raised an alarm over his whereabouts, claiming she was unable to reach him.

Speaking to journalists late Friday, she expressed concerns after watching an online interview with her husband, which she described as suspicious.

“I said, ‘That is not my husband. That is not my husband.’ I sent him a message, ‘Are you under duress? Have they kidnapped you? ‘Talk to me now,’ but he didn’t reply,” she said pleading for help.

“Oh, Jesus, help me. Nigerians, help me. My husband is in trouble. My husband is in trouble. My husband is in trouble. My husband is in trouble. Look at the message I sent to him. See the message I sent to him. I said, ‘Daddy, why? Were you in hostage?’ I said, ‘Why didn’t you talk to me?’ These are the messages I sent to him, but he didn’t reply to me. His numbers are not going through. Nigerians, help me! Nigerians, help me!” she added.

Beyond her distress call, Florence also reached out to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, asking for his intervention. This comes amid earlier allegations by Nwaeke against the governor, accusing him of ordering the 2023 bombing of the State House of Assembly to prevent impeachment.

Nwaeke claimed he witnessed money being handed over to Fubara’s then-Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie, to execute the attack.

He said, “First, it all started with the Rivers State House of Assembly, where Governor Siminalayi Fubara directed his Chief of Staff (Edison Ehie) to burn down the Assembly to avert his impeachment. That evening, Edison was in Government House with two other boys, including the former Chairman of Obio/Akpor LGA, one Chijioke.

“I was there with them when a bag of money was handed over to Edison for that operation, though I do not know the amount inside. I want to tell the people of Rivers State today that the House of Assembly Complex on Moscow Road was deliberately brought down by Edison Ehie under the instructions of Governor Siminalayi Fubara. I challenge him to an open confrontation, and I will provide more details.

“A day after that incident, I almost resigned, but I was very scared because I knew the power of a sitting governor. He knew that I was aware of the whole plan and that I was uncomfortable with the unconscionable act and his deliberate posture of innocence.

“Another attempt was also made to destroy the residential quarters of the House of Assembly members. If not for the press conference held there by Rivers youths, Rivers elders, and National Assembly members, that would have been another barbaric demolition in Rivers State.

“I realised that they actually wanted to demolish that second building because, weeks later, he personally told me that if he had known earlier, he would have pulled down their hall before targeting the residential quarters of the Assembly. He didn’t realise they had such a beautiful hall where they are now holding their sittings.

“I was shocked and asked myself, ‘How could a man who wants to lead his people be destroying state assets and wasting public funds on a needless ego fight?”

Fubara, however, dismissed the accusations, stating that Nwaeke had been compromised. “The truth is that he is only fulfilling promises made to those who may have paid or coerced him,” the governor said in a statement.

Nwaeke insisted he resigned voluntarily and was not pressured to leave, countering speculations surrounding his departure.

“I was not sacked, nor was I pressured to resign; I did it willingly from the depth of my heart,” he stated.

