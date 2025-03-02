I wasn’t aware of my family’s immense wealth growing up – DJ Cuppy

Billionaire heiress and disc jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has opened up about her privileged background, revealing that she was initially unaware of her family’s immense wealth.

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, Cuppy shared a heartfelt reflection on how her upbringing shielded her from financial worries, making luxury feel like the norm.

Acknowledging her evolving perspective, she admitted that she has come to recognise the extent of her privilege and now appreciates the life she once took for granted.

Also Read:

She wrote, “Growing up, I didn’t fully realise just how privileged I was. I never had to worry about anything tbh. Thank God I see it now. What felt normal to me is something someone else is praying for. Gratitude changes everything ”

DJ Cuppy, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, has built a name for herself in entertainment despite her wealthy background.

In 2022, she completed a master’s degree at Oxford University, an achievement she described as one of her proudest moments.

In 2024, DJ Cuppy became the first British-Nigerian to host an opening session at the United Nations General Assembly, where she spoke on youth leadership and sustainable development.

Post Views: 30