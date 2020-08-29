Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has apologised to a Daily Trust reporter for lashing out at him during a press conference in Calabar, Cross River State on August 20.

During the said interview, the reporter, Eyo Charles, had asked the former Minister who was bankrolling all his trips to states.

Fani-Kayode, however, felt offended by the question and tongue-lashed the reporter while other journalists at the press conference looked on.

However, Fani-Kayode, who had after the outburst justified his position, said at a press conference at the Akwa Ibom State Government House, Uyo on Friday that he disappointed himself and everyone with his reaction and hopes the reporter forgives him.

He said: “No leader should get to that point.

“I disappointed myself, my family and friends, my leaders, those that trained me and brought me into limelight and into public office, those who I regard in high esteem.

“I disappointed myself.

“I deeply regret it.

“For me, the matter is closed and I am also taking this opportunity to reach out to him and to apologise to him personally for being so harsh and for being so tough.

“It’s not easy for me to say this today but it takes courage to take full responsibility for your actions and make it clear that on this one, I was wrong.”

In a letter to the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Fani-Kayode also apologised.

He wrote of the NUJ, whose leadership, led by President Chris Isiguzo, had taken him up on the development:

The National President,

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ),

Abuja.

Dear NUJ President,

Expression of Regret

My recent verbal altercation with a member of your union, who is the Cross River State Correspondent of Daily Trust newspaper during a Press Conference I addressed in Calabar refers.

I wish to convey my regrets to the reporter for my response to him and I also wish to express my regrets to the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and members of the Nigerian media, whom I hold in high esteem.

I believe that my reaction was disproportionate and unduly harsh even though I felt deeply provoked by the fact that the reporter asserted that I was being bankrolled by somebody for something that I was funding entirely on my own.

I do hope that our relationship will continue as it has always been.

Thanks for your understanding and be rest assured that I not only hold you, your union and your members in high esteem but that I also remain one of those that is committed to press freedom and free speech in our country.

I consider myself to be a friend, a supporter and a strong ally of the Nigerian media and my hitherto excellent relationship with members of your organisation and your colleagues spanning over the last thirty years proves this to be the case. I wish you all the very best.

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode,

Sadaukin Shinkafi and Otunba of Jogaland.

However, a broad section of the press has decided not to let the issue go.

This is because it will not be Fani-Kayode’s first time of insulting newsmen.

A blackout in the media is being planned for the former Minister, who was also accused of hostility to the media when he served as the spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organisation for the 2019 elections.

His performance is also being compared to his then opposite, Alhaji Lai Mohammed of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, who succeeded in winning over the press.

Mohammed is now the Minister of Information and Culture in the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, which spanked the sitting PDP Government of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.