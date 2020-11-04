One of the Feminist Coalition front liners, who helped coordinate the #EndSARS protest, Modupe “Moe” Odele, has given an update after her visit to a Nigerian intelligence agency to retrieve her seized passport.

Recall that The Eagle Online earlier reported that Odele’s passport was seized by the Nigerian Immigration Service on Tuesday, while attempting to leave the country for her birthday celebration.

Although Odele refused to name which intelligence agency was responsible, a former presidential aspirant, Oby Ezekwesili, pointed accusing finger to the Department of State Services.

Odele took to Twitter to update the public about the outcome of her visit to the Immigration office with her lawyers.

She tweeted: “Hello people, I went to retrieve my passport today but was told this: ‘We cannot release your passport because you are still under investigation.’ As of now, I’m not aware of any charges against me or what I am under investigation for.”

Reacting to Odele’s tweet, Ezekwesili wrote: “Don’t worry @Mochievous.

“We shall help @MBuhari @HQNigerianArmy with their ‘investigation’ by sending them facts of innocent #EndSARS protesters you helped release from illegal detention when before our eyes you ran the most effective Legal Aid operation ever in this country.”