I was surprised my family voted for Peter Obi – Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has recounted how his family conspired against him during the presidential election.

The APC governor said his family voted for Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate.

Umahi spoke of the alleged conspiracy on Monday during an interview on Channels Television.

He said it was surprising that President Muhammadu Buhari and the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, lost their states to the opposition parties at the February 25 polls.

According to the Senator-elect for Ebonyi South, the votes obtained by the LP were not because of Obi but rather as “protest votes” due to Nigeria’s seeming hardship and challenges.

He said: “In all honesty, I didn’t give any chance to the Labour Party to win any election in my state (Ebonyi State) because what we have put in place was such that no other political party should be able to win anything, not even councillorship election in my state.

“I saw the Labour Party vote as a protest against my party (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“I was very surprised; even in my family, there was a conspiracy against me. I did not know that they voted for Peter Obi, but in the other election, they voted for APC because of what we’ve done in the state.

“It was not a vote for His Excellency Peter Obi. As such, there is seemingly hardship and challenges in Nigeria.”

Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi to win the presidential poll.