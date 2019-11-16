Popular gospel musician, Dr. Panam Percy Paul, has revealed how he was offered £24 million in order to dump gospel music in 1995 in the United Kingdom.

Paul made this known when he appeared as guest on a Dove Television station programme: “Fathers.”

The gospel musician said the company came with mouth watering offer in order for him not to mention the name of Jesus in his music because he was the most influential Christian musician in the world at that time.

According to him, the company said: “We don’t want you to be signing about Jesus.

“We have conducted our research we discovered that all of gospel musicians in the world you are the most influential.”

Paul explained that holy spirit had warned him not to travel to the country ahead of that time, adding that immediately he declined the offer, God directed him to depart from United Kingdom.

Paul said immediately he came back from the trip, his bank in Nigeria (Allied Bank) closed down and he was down financially.