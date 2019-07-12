The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said he was misquoted when he spoke about the timeline for the submission to the Senate of the list of ministers by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lawan spoke on Thursday after a meeting by the leadership of the National Assembly with President Buhari.

He refuted media report quoting him as saying that Buhari would submit the ministerial list to the Senate this week.

He said: “Let me take the opportunity to correct that.

“A senator raised a Point of Order under personal explanation.

“He said we should be sent the list of the ministers by the executive arm of government.

“And in my response, I said the executive is working so hard to ensure that the list of Nigerians that will help this administration work is going to be transmitted and we could even receive it this week.

“‘We could’ is conditional and I will urge everybody here to report it as it is.”

Others at the meeting included the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; and the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, and other presidential aides also attended the meeting.