I was invited by police for prophecy about Olukoya — Lagos Prophet 

The Head Prophet of Christ for All Souls Ministry, Prophet Ezekiel Odedoyin, has claimed that a certain Olukoya once wrote a petition against him after he released a prophecy about him (Olukoya).

In a chat with journalists in his church, he said he was invited by a Superintendent of Police at Alagbon in Lagos State and kept in a police cell for about five hours.

Odedoyin said: “I released the prophecy online about Olukoya and the next thing, I was invited by the Alagbon Superintendent of Police.

“When I got there, they started investigating me.

“They asked me if I was the one who released the prophecy.

“I said I was the one.

“They said it was character assassination.

“That was when I knew it was Olukoya that petitioned me.

“He said I wanted to destroy his name.

“How can I destroy the name of someone in the system?

“I can only correct people.

“I can only tell you what the Lord revealed to me.

“But when the situation was going on, we were forced to delete that part of the message.

“After they investigated me.

“I was locked up in cell one for up to five hours.”

When asked if the experience at Alagbon will make him stop releasing prophecies, Odedoyin said: “Never, because that was not the first time I was invited by the police and it wouldn’t be the last, I’ll keep saying what the lord instructs me to say.”

The clergyman also stated that the Labour Party presidential candidate in the February 25, 2023 polls, Peter Obi, and his Peoples Democratic Party counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, should go and rest.

He said: “Let them go and wait.

“I don’t know how long they’ll wait, but Atiku and Obi should go and rest for now.

“The opportunity is no more there.

“Christ is God across everything.

“When you refer to yourself as a prophet, you must be able to foresee what is coming.

“That is a part of the attribute of a prophet.

“You cannot just call yourself a prophet and be predicting anything that comes to your mind.

“You can’t just prophesy just because you want to prophesy.

“You can’t just prophesy because people want to listen to you or because you want to entice people.

“But the Lord told me that this year that he wants to disgrace the so-called men of God because they have gone astray.

“There are those who prophesy, there are those who pray.

“But in my own case, I carry authority.

“I don’t doubt when the Lord says I should go and say something because I know the authority will back it up.”