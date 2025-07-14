I was in same hospital as Buhari – Abdulsalami Abubakar

Former Military Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has revealed he was admitted in the same hospital in London, United Kingdom, as former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari died on Sunday, July 13, following a brief illness. He was aged 82.

Reports emerged days ago that Abubakar and Buhari were battling undisclosed ailments worsened by old age. Abubakar is 83.

The former military ruler told Channels Television that he learnt of Buhari’s death after he had been discharged.

“Unfortunately, we were in the hospital together, but I have been discharged,” he said. “When I heard the news of his passing away I quickly went there to condole with the family and see what can be done in order to get the corpse ready to be taken home.”

“My relationship with Buhari goes as far back as 1962. We joined the military, he was my senior and during the unfortunate civil war we were fighting in the same sector. Gen. Buhari is a gentleman who is very quiet but exceptionally honest. You can trust Buhari with anything on this earth and he will not betray you,” he added.

Abubakar praised Buhari for his efforts to fight corruption during his tenure as a military leader, including the creation of the War Against Indiscipline (WAI) programme.

“When he became a democratic president, again he tried his best to make sure that he fight corruption. Unfortunately, some of the officers who served with him are found wanting. They didn’t do as much as is expected of them. May he rest in peace,” Abubakar said.

“His death has been a big blow to Nigeria. Our president, Tinubu, has asked the vice president to come so that he can escort the body.”

The ex-ruler added that “with the passing away of President Buhari, politics in Nigeria will certainly change, I hope for the better.”

Abubakar was military head of state of Nigeria from 1998 to 1999, succeeding General Sani Abacha upon the latter’s death. He returned Nigeria to democratic governance.

Buhari is scheduled for burial on Tuesday, July 15, in Daura, Katsina State.

