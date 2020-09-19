Powerlifting legend Lucy Ejike on Friday said she was physically fit and in top form before the postponed Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Ejike told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja, following the long period of inactivity due to the coronavirus pandemic, that she was however yet to resume her gym sessions.

The three-times Paralympics gold medalist said she has been training at home since the lockdown to keep fit.

“I have been training at home since the lockdown and now that the lockdown is relaxed, I am still training at home and yet to resume gym sessions,” she said.

Ejike however said she did not want to push herself into any vigorous training at the moment.

She said: “I don’t want to do that because I have not been training consistently due to the COVID-19.

“But I still know that this length of inactivity will not deter me.

“In a few months time, I will get back to my peak.”

The 42-year-old said she was at her best form before the lockdown in preparation for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Games.

Ejike, who won a gold medal in the women’s up-to-61kg category at the World Para-Powerlifting World Cup in Abuja in February, said she was reserving her energy for the Tokyo Games.

“That is where I am looking forward to breaking more records,” she said.

The Paralympic Games earlier scheduled to begin in August 2020 has been postponed to August 2021 in Tokyo due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NAN.