“I was harsh” – Actress Mercy Aigbe apologises to daughter for strict parenting + Video

Nigerian actress and filmmaker Mercy Aigbe has opened up about a heartfelt moment with her daughter, Michelle, revealing she recently offered an apology for the strict way she raised her.

While speaking at a film premiere in Lagos, the 47-year-old reflected on the challenges she faced as a single mother and how those experiences influenced her parenting approach.

Aigbe also recalled a difficult conversation that highlighted the emotional impact of her parenting.

She recounted a time when Michelle didn’t return her call.

After reaching out through a friend, she finally got a response from her daughter.

Michelle’s words left a deep impression: she told her mother she was traumatized, recalling a moment when Mercy had once hit her with a bucket.

“A few years ago, I sent my daughter to Canada for school. I was calling her and she didn’t pick.

“When she finally did, she reminded me, ‘Mommy, remember you hit a bucket on my head one day.’ And that hurt me deeply.” Aigbe revealed in the emotional video

“And I said, Michelle, I’m so sorry. You might think that the upbringing I gave you was harsh. I was harsh, I can’t lie. But I raised a vessel for God,” she admitted.

Aigbe further explained how the incident made her reflect on how unresolved trauma and harsh parenting styles are often passed down through generations in African homes.

She emphasised the importance of having closure, paying attention to children’s emotional needs, and breaking toxic cycles.

“As African parents, we are too proud. But if I can do it — if I can apologize and have these conversations — then others can too,” she added.

The film “My Mother Is a Witch” explores themes of family trauma, buried secrets, and the pursuit of forgiveness, which resonates with Mercy’s real-life experience.

The movie, set for release on May 23, stars Mercy Aigbe, Efe Irele, Timini Egbuson, and Neo Akpofure, and is produced by Anthill Studios in collaboration with Frame Flix HQ.

