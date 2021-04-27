A National Youth Service Corps member has accused an Ogun State school principal of beating her up for asking for a rejection letter.
The Corps member revealed in a video that the incident occurred at Marble Stone Group of Schools, Abeokuta, Ogun State.
She also accused the teachers in the school of supporting the principal.
She said in a trending video on the social media: “I am in Marble Stone Group of Schools right now.
“I came here to see the school, where I was posted to, but the principal is here, abusing me and even opened my bag to take my letter.
“He even beat me up.
“For what?
“What did I do?
“These are all their staff supporting him.”
Everythingperry, who shared the video on Facebook, also pleaded with Nigerians to make the it go viral.
He wrote: “A Corps member who was posted for her PPA at Marble Stone group of school, Abeokuta, Ogun State reported to the school and was abused because she asked for a rejection letter, beaten up by the principal of the school and threatened in so many ways, imagine!
“This is very bad and I don’t agree to this act.
“Please make it go viral people… We choosed to serve our motherland and this is what we get?
“@Nigerians.”
