A National Youth Service Corps member has accused an Ogun State school principal of beating her up for asking for a rejection letter.

The Corps member revealed in a video that the incident occurred at Marble Stone Group of Schools, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

She also accused the teachers in the school of supporting the principal.

She said in a trending video on the social media: “I am in Marble Stone Group of Schools right now.

“I came here to see the school, where I was posted to, but the principal is here, abusing me and even opened my bag to take my letter.

“He even beat me up.

“For what?

“What did I do?

“These are all their staff supporting him.”

Everythingperry, who shared the video on Facebook, also pleaded with Nigerians to make the it go viral.

He wrote: “A Corps member who was posted for her PPA at Marble Stone group of school, Abeokuta, Ogun State reported to the school and was abused because she asked for a rejection letter, beaten up by the principal of the school and threatened in so many ways, imagine!

“This is very bad and I don’t agree to this act.

“Please make it go viral people… We choosed to serve our motherland and this is what we get?

“@Nigerians.”