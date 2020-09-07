Talented comedienne and actress, Bose Ogunboye, popularly known as Lepacious Bose, took a trip down memory lane, recounting embarrassing moments she had to endure because seat belts couldn’t go round her waist as a result of being obese.

She said she cried the first time she travelled on a plane without needing seat belt extensions.

According to Bose, she always had to hold her car seat belt with her hand whenever she passed by traffic officials to avoid being arrested, especially by operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency.

She wrote: “No it is not a movie and no one died.

“This was the first time I would travel in years without needing a seat belt extension!!!!! I simply pulled the belt and it clicked and I broke down in the plane and cried…..oh how I cried….. I cried for so many reasons.

“1. For the shame, I felt for years every time the plane crew handed the extension to me and the look people gave me.

“2. I cried because I remembered travelling with a group of comedians (great guys) but I did not want then to make fun of me, I flew 6 hours without using a seat belt…… I could not bear to ask for an extension and I acted like it was together.

“3. I cried because I remembered how many times I held the seat belt in a car so that Lastma would not stop me but the seat belt never connected so I just held it till I passed them.

“4. I cried for a million and one reason I can not write about…..

“5. I cried because I remembered how many times I got to sit by the exit with legroom and I was politely told I was too overweight to sit there…..in case of an emergency it is assumed a big person will not move fast enough…… Hmmm…

“6. I cried because I remembered various times I sat beside evil nasty people in planes who acted like sitting beside me was depriving them of oxygen……

“Oh, I cried. And when google photos popped this picture this morning I cried again…… Not because am sad or miserable but because am GRATEFUL!

“NEVER AGAIN WILL I BE THAT WOMAN.”