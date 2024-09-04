I was anxious, scared returning to Nigeria — Adetshina

Chidimma Vannesa Adetshina, the newly crowned Miss Universe Nigeria, has promised to make Nigeria proud in the course of her reign.

Adetshina spoke when the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, hosted her in Lagos on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Adetshina, with dual citizenship of Nigeria and South Africa, received xenophobic abuse in South Africa during a beauty pageant.

It was while this raged that she was invited to contest for Miss Universe Nigeria and she emerged winner.

The Miss Universe Nigeria appreciated Nigerians for their support throughout the process of the contest as she enjoyed warm hospitality and friendship.

Adetshina said: “I want to say thank you for the beautiful reception.

“I’m so honoured to be sitting in front of you.

“I wear this crown with so much pride and I would make Nigeria proud as well.”

The 23-year-old Adetshina, who was visiting Nigeria after 20 years of being abroad, described Nigerians as hospitable individuals and friendly.

She added: “I have actually been looking forward to coming to Nigeria.

“I have been telling my dad and I told myself: this year, I don’t know what or how, I really need to be in Nigeria, and am really glad for this opportunity.

“And I remember before I arrived at the airport, I was so nervous.

“I came alone because my uncle was unable to come with me.

“It’s been 20 years since I left Nigeria.

“I was anxious, scared.

“I had lots of mixed feelings.

“But before I met my family at the airport, there were lots of people around me.

“I felt welcomed and accepted.

“It was like a very good atmosphere to be.

“And that was when I knew I was going to enjoy myself in Nigeria.

“I have been here for 10 days and it has been an amazing experience.”

Earlier, the NiDCOM chairman said she admired Adetshina’s resilience, considering the situation surrounding her emergence as Miss Universe Nigeria.

Dabiri-Erewa advised Nigerians abroad with dual citizenship not to take their second citizenship for granted.

She said: “Welcome home and hopefully, I’m sure this will be the beginning of more achievements in your life.

“I want to use this opportunity to talk to all Nigerians abroad: If you have dual citizenship, don’t take the second one for granted.

“Nigeria has been there for you in those trying moments.

“As a Nigerian and South African, your second citizenship came through for you and that is who we are as Nigerians: Warm, friendly, humane and kind.

“Adetshina is a dual citizen.

“She has not been home in the last 20 years and she is 23.

“If you are a dual citizen, take it seriously.

“So, I’m glad you are home finally.

“We will work with you in your next step and whatever you decide to do, we will see how we can support your family and yourself as you start this new life.

“And I want to thank Nigerians in South Africa whom we’ve been having conversations about.

“I’m sure there is much more for you on the horizon, so welcome home.

“Silverbird, thank you very much for this opportunity.”

Also speaking, Guy Murray-Bruce, President of Silverbird Group and organiser of the Miss Universe Nigeria, appreciated the reception accorded the Miss Universe Nigeria team and the actual winner of the contest.

He spoke on the hurdles of xenophobic attack Adetshina went through before clinching the enviable position.

Murray-Bruce said: “Thank you for receiving us here today.

“You are in charge of all Nigerians in the diaspora and they are all wonderful children.

“I present to you, Chidimma Vannesa Adetshina, who won the Miss Universe Nigeria title on Saturday, August 31.

“She was one of the five delegates.

“She was competitive, but her story is different in the sense of having dual citizenship.”

