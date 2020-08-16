Though the laws against homosexuality in the country are very strict, there are few Nigerians who seem unbothered as they are always quick to accuse the government for trampling on their right to freedom.

In a Twitter post, popular Nigerian gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi, said that he used to be a homophobic pastor, but decided to accept who he is.

He wrote: “Will you believe if I tell you I used to be a very homophobic pastor back in the day. So I have been on that journey.”

When asked by a Twitter user why he changed, he explained that a suicide attempt at age 17 made him decide to accept who he is.

He wrote: “Thanks to the people that never gave up on me and walked the journey with me. However, it was a failed suicide attempt at 17 that started my journey to self-love.”

Recall, he gained international attention when he became the first Nigerian to come out openly on television as a gay rights activist.