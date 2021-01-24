The Supreme Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said that he was called a war monger when he warned the Yoruba people about the Fulani herdsmen in 2014.

Kanu said this in a viral video while encouraging Yoruba youths rising up against herdsmen in their forests.

He said they must stand tall and be very strong.

He said: “I warned you in 2014, 2015, 2016, but they said he was a war monger.

“I went to America and I told World Igbo Congress that this war that you (Yoruba) are avoiding is going to come to your villages.

“They said no it is not going to happen but what is happening today?

“When Yoruba was supporting that Idiot called Buhari, did I not warn them that the evil they are supporting will consume them?

“They never listened and they never wanted to listen.

“They said IPOB is a terrorist group trying to divide Nigeria.

“What would we say Miyetti Allah is?

“Has anybody come out to say since the presidency is there defending terrorists in the forest why don’t he proscribe them?

“But no he cannot proscribe the Fulani group.

“Never.

“And you all were supporting evil.

“And when they write, they say they proscribe IPOB, proscribe Indigenous People of Biafra.

“These are Yoruba journalists writing junk.

“Everyday, they keep writing rubbish but their land is under siege and Fulani people will take it if you don’t take time.

“So, I am here today to encourage them that they must stand tall and be very strong.

“That is what the Fulani does.

“They control the media and have a well paid consultant all over the world doing their bidding for them.

“They have that woman at United Nations trying to lobby the world that every thing is okay in the zoo called Nigeria.

“But you and I know that the zoo is not okay and you and I know the game plan of the Fulanis and what are you doing about it?

“Nothing.

“Everyday you read, you lament and complain.

“That’s all you do.

“You read, you lament and complain and do nothing about it.

“Your lives are being taken away from you and your forest are being occupied.

“Your mothers are being raped, your daughters are being adopted and a whole national government, presidency, is supporting such people and you are telling me that Nigeria is viably sustainable.

“Is that what you are telling me?

“That somehow, this contraction is sustainable viable.”