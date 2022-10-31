The Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, said he warned prominent Yoruba leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, against endorsing the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress for the 2023 elections, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Adebanjo, who spoke with Daily Trust, said he issued the warning to Fasoranti during a telephone call on Saturday.

This was before the former Lagos State Governor visited the Akure, Ondo State residence of Fasoranti, where the former leader of Afenifere endorsed and prayed for him for the 2023 polls.

Chief Adebanjo described the meeting of Tinubu with Fasoranti as diversionary.

He said the “real Afenifere” has made its position known about endorsing the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and that has not changed.

Adebanjo said the intent was to create a wedge between him and Fasoranti, adding that he was not bothered about it.

Tinubu had met Pa Fasoranti where he presented his 80-page manifesto to the nonagenarian with other prominent Yoruba leaders in attendance.

The meeting came after Adebanjo endorsed a South-Easterner as the preferred candidate of Afenifere in 2023.

Adebanjo told Daily Trust: “The Yoruba People know their leader.

“I’ve spoken, the National Secretary has spoken.

“This is no the time to engage in polemics.

“The way forward is my position.

“What happened was a diversion.

“They want us to be engaged in arguments.

“Is that the issue now?

“Can he (Tinubu) deny it that the South West has not had its turn?

“Can he deny it South South has not had its turn?

“They should answer that.

“As far as I am concerned, the meeting does not concern us as Afenifere.

“Afenifere is not divided.

“That was why I said I don’t want to engage in polemics.

“They want to throw a wedge between me and Pa Reuben Fasoranti and I won’t allow it.

“The man phoned me yesterday and I warned him, don’t get yourself involved.”

Adebanjo further stated that those in attendance at the meeting were Yoruba APC chieftains and not Afenifere chieftains.