Super Eagles and Genk of Belgium striker, Tolu Arokodare, says it has always been his dream to play in the English Premier League (EPL).

Arokodare, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in London, United Kingdom, said that he was exploring other options.

And this will include playing for other bigger clubs, especially in the EPL.

He said that his desire to play for other bigger leagues does not mean that the Belgian league was not good enough.

Arokodare said: “I am trying to go higher and I think that it is what the club and the coaches will want for me.

“In life, you just want to take that step forward and it is my time to take that step.

“I will go to any club I think is best for me but it is always a dream to play in the English Premier League.”

The 24-year-old striker, who scored 21 times and assisted five times in 40 appearances in the just concluded 2024/2025 season, said it was a dream come through to have been invited to the Super Eagles.

Arokodare said: “There are lots of football players in Nigeria now that would love to have this opportunity that I have.

“I feel very honoured to put on this jersey and represent the country in doing what I love to do.

“Every time I get out there, whether I am playing or not, I will always support the team.”

NAN reports that the gangling striker might be favoured ahead of Cyril Dessers who opted out from Thursday’s training in the final of the 2025 Unity Cup against Jamaica on Saturday.

