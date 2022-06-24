I want to perform ‘Buga’ at World Cup with mass choir – Kizz Daniel

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has revealed that he wishes to perform his hit single: “Buga,” at the 2022 World Cup.

Kizz Daniel, Nigeria’s Afrobeats superstar, made this known in a series of tweet on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He said: “God I want to perform ‘Buga’ for World Cup with a mass choir.

“Help me say amen.”

Also same day, the video of the album garnered over 2.2 million views 24 hours after release.

“Buga” by Vado D’Great and Tekno has been the rave of the moment in Nigeria, topping charts, taking over the streets, clubs and bars as well as parties.