I want to marry someone who is wealthy, good in bed — Nollywood actress

Nollywod actress, Omalicha Elom, has revealed she prefers older men to younger ones because of how they take charge and control of the relationship.

According to the popular Nollywood actress, she cannot marry a younger lover despite desiring to get married in 2022.

Elom said she cannot be submissive to a younger lover.

Speaking in a live chat with The Sun, the actress said: “I wish to get married this year but I can never marry a young lover.

“I like older guys; three to five years older than me.

“I like my man being in charge and in control.

“I can’t be submissive to a younger lover; I’m too strong-headed.

“So, I like a man that will sometimes say ‘no’ to my bad habits and excess spending.

“Dating a younger lover would make it seem like a small child caressing my breasts.

“On the other hand, I can’t also date a much older man.

“I can’t stand the thoughts of an old man even hugging me, no matter how rich he is.

“My man must be wealthy, respectful and must be good in bed.”