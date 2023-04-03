I want people who are ready to work in my cabinet, Oyebanji tells committee on appointments

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has stated that the people who would make his cabinet are those who are ready to work and sacrifice for the state.

Oyebanji, who stated this on Monday during the inaugural meeting of the Committee on Political Appointments, urged members of the committee to look for competent hands that are of impeccable character and are ready to work and also sacrifice for the state.

He said it was imperative to make the would-be appointees know that they are coming in to work and to sacrifice for the progress of the state and not to see political office as an opportunity for self-aggrandisement, or self-enrichment or an avenue to lazy around and lord things over the people in their communities.

Instead, he said he needed people who will come in and soak themselves in work and would be ready to make necessary sacrifice for the progress and prosperity of the state.

The Governor at the meeting, recalled that the idea of the committee arose from his promise to the people during the electioneering that the people of the state would have input in the choice of those who would govern them as he believed in government of inclusion.

Describing the effort as a novel initiative of the ruling party in the state, the Governor also added that youth and women should be given adequate consideration.

He congratulated members of the committee, which included, Chief George Akosile (Chairman), a former Deputy Governor of the state, Prof. Modupe Adelabu, APC State Chairman, Barrister Paul Omotoso, Special Adviser, Political Matters, Chief Jide Awe; former chairman, Local Government Service Commission, Chief Alaba Bejide; Chief Ronke Okusanya, Chief Bayo Aina and Lekan Ijidale.

“Out of the feedback we got from our members then is the fact that they want to be part and parcel of the choice of the team that will govern them and since this is government of inclusion, so, the leadership decided that a committee should be put in place to interact with stakeholders across the state within the party, outside the party and every other interest you can bring on board to discuss with them and come up with names of men and women and youths that exhibit competence, character, integrity, compassion and selflessness.

“And part of the novel initiatives of the party is to ensure that the youth sector is represented and that is why you have one of our youth leaders as a member of the committee,” he said.