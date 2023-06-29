I visit due to your request to visit me, Tinubu tells Awujale

President Bola Tinubu was in the Palace of Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona Thursday.

During the visit, Tinubu gave an insight into what led to the visit.

The President who spoke in Yoruba disclosed that his visit was at the instance of the paramount confined desire.

Tinubu said: “You (referring to the monarch) told me to give you an appointment that you wanted to come and see, I said ‘you, to come and see me?’

“I said you want me to come and see you, I understand Sir, I am coming…”

The President later decided to kill more birds with one stone, as he reportedly visited another Paramount tradition ruler in Ogun State, the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Gbadebo Adedotun and subsequently the Ooni of Ife, Osun State, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi II.