I used personal funds to supplement allocations – Ex-minister Kennedy-Ohanenye speaks amid EFCC probe

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, says she honoured an invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to clarify financial expenditures during her tenure.

Kennedy-Ohanenye, a lawyer, was one of five ministers dismissed by President Tinubu in October 2024

On Thursday, the EFCC interrogated the former minister over allegations related to N138 million fraud.

In a series of posts on X on Friday, the former minister detailed her visit to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, stating that she arrived at 2:15 p.m., engaged in discussions from 2:50 p.m., and left by 6:50 p.m.

She said she provided “comprehensive clarifications” regarding her actions while in office and commended the EFCC for its professionalism.

She also assured her full cooperation with the agency for any further inquiries.

“I commend the EFCC for their professionalism and hospitality, and I appreciate the opportunity to address the matters that have recently been circulating in the media,” she said.

Kennedy-Ohanenye emphasised that she managed public funds prudently during her tenure, even supplementing government resources with personal funds to support initiatives under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“During my tenure, my team and I executed our duties diligently, utilizing available resources effectively, and even supplementing with personal funds, demonstrating our dedication to the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda for Nigerian women and children,” she said.

